Singapore’s bold AI push: Digital minister Josephine Teo on innovation and global leadership

As AI transforms the global tech landscape, Singapore is making bold strides to position itself as a leader in AI innovation and regulation. In this episode of Beyond the Valley, Singapore's minister for digital development and information, Josephine Teo, joins CNBC's Arjun Kharpal to discuss the nation's strategy to harness AI, tackle risks like bias and cybersecurity and foster a thriving AI ecosystem. They also explore the country's efforts to compete with global tech powers. This episode was recorded live on stage at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE event in Singapore.

Tue, 01 Apr 2025 14:30:15 GMT