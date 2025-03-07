The malt factory, which is Souffle’s second in Africa, will be located next to Heineken’s Sedibeng Brewery near Johannesburg, and is set to be operational by mid-2027.

The partnership “means replacing 4,500 containers of barley coming from abroad for local barley from local shops, making sure that we got a shorter supply chain,” Heineken Managing Director Jordi Borrut said at the signing event.