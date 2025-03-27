While the country’s 25-year-old inflation targeting framework had helped lower interest rates from above 20 percent in 2000 to 7.5% now and helped reduce macroeconomic volatility, Kganyago said a fresh look was needed in line with other developing economies.

`’In this respect, the South African target is now rather dated, reducing our competitiveness and opportunity to generate faster and more sustainable growth,’’ Kganyago told the bank’s biennial conference in Cape Town.