Last month the Treasury had proposed a 2-percentage-point hike in VAT in its initial budget, but the African National Congress’ coalition partners refused to back the move, creating an impasse that was a first for South Africa since the end of apartheid.

On Wednesday the Treasury instead proposed raising VAT by 0.5 percentage points from its current level of 15% on May 1 this year, followed by another 0.5-percentage-point increase in 2026.