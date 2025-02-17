JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) – South Africa’s foreign minister Ronald Lamola told Reuters on Monday that the United States had not responded to attempts to discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order cutting off aid.
Trump cut U.S. financial assistance to the country this month, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and of its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
“Despite all our attempts, through our mission in Washington to formally engage and communicate… we are awaiting feedback and a response. We’re hopeful that they will find a moment to respond and have the discussion with us,” Lamola told Reuters in an interview.
“We don’t think it’s ideal that diplomatic matters can only be handled through social media.”
South Africa will host the G20 meeting of foreign ministers later this week in Johannesburg, which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is not attending after he expressed disapproval of South Africa’s G20 theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.
Lamola said South Africa was setting up bilateral meetings with a number of countries with whom it has good trade relations, including China which he said had pledged its support.
“(China said) that they are there in solidarity with us, and they stand ready to pledge support in terms of whatever trade relations and challenges that they can,” the minister said.
Lamola said South Africa would continue to try to contact the United States.
“We will not get tired, … the best scenario will be us and them finding each other on a number of issues. But we have to face reality that we have to plan for all scenarios.”
(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Tim Cocks; Writing by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)