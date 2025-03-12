PRETORIA, March 12 (Reuters) – South Africa will spend 1 billion rand ($54.27 million) to support the local production of new energy vehicles and batteries, as well as related manufacturing projects, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.
The country is the largest automotive manufacturing hub in sub-Saharan Africa, hosting brands such as Toyota 7203.T, Ford F.N, Isuzu 7202.T, Volkswagen VOWG.DE and Mercedes MBGn.DE, among others.
The industry has said that government incentives and policy interventions will encourage original equipment manufacturers to invest more in the production of electric vehicles in the country.
South Africa released its Electric Vehicles White Paper in 2023, outlining the country’s strategy to transition the automotive industry from primarily producing internal combustion engine vehicles to a mix that includes electric vehicles by 2035.
In its annual budget review, the treasury said the department of trade and industry in partnership with the department of mineral resources, planned to approve and implement a regional critical minerals strategy, without giving a timeline.
Critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and lithium are needed for the production of products like electric vehicle batteries and solar panels, and are key to the world’s energy transition.
The treasury said 1 billion rand was being set aside over the medium term for the industrial development support programme, an incentive scheme that aims to increase participation and investment in infrastructure by firms in selected manufacturing sectors such as automotive.
“The purpose of the incentive is to enhance the local production and assembly of new-energy vehicles, batteries and projects focused on operational efficiency and competitiveness in new manufacturing projects,” the treasury added.
The incentive is expected to attract 30 billion rand in investment from the private sector, it added.
($1 = 18.4275 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Kirsten Donovan)