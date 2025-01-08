The seasonally-adjusted PMI sponsored by South African bank Absa slipped to 46.2 points in December 2024 from 48.1 points in November, remaining below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction of manufacturing output in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

“The manufacturing sector experienced a volatile 2024, with this second consecutive monthly decline in December reversing the upward momentum seen in September and October,” Absa said in a statement.