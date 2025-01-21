South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy could be close to 2% in 2025, versus the 1.1% growth projected for 2024.

“Depending on who is forecasting, growth varies between 1.6% and 2% (this year). We think … it would be closer to 2% than closer to 1.6%,” he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.