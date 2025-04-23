JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s annual inflation rate fell for the first time in five months in March to its lowest level since June 2020, due to a drop in fuel costs and softer price rises for tuition.
Headline consumer inflation eased to 2.7% year-on-year from 3.2% in February, below the 2.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters, and outside the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) 3% to 6% target range.
A breakdown by Statistics South Africa showed the fuel index was down 8.8% last month.
Education fees, which are surveyed once a year in March, increased 4.5%, slower than the previous year’s 6.4% rise.
Some analysts thought the latest inflation numbers gave the central bank scope to cut interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting in May.
“There is ample room for the (central bank) to cut rates further to support the economy, to soften the hit from the global trade war,” Elize Kruger, a South Africa-based independent economist, said.
The SARB left its key lending rate unchanged at its last meeting in March after three consecutive cuts, citing risks from U.S. President Donald Trump’stariffs and the country’s disputed national budget.
It stuck to that cautious tone in a biannual review of its monetary policy last week.
Elna Moolman at Standard Bank saw signs of weakness in the residential rental market in Wednesday’s release, which she said was helping keep inflationary pressures benign.
However, the SARB’s concerns around global tariffs and a weaker local currency meant further rate cuts may not necessarily happen soon, she said.
