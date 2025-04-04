South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration/File photo

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Inflation-linked bond auction

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African assets remained under pressure on Thursday after being hit by a double-whammy of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new and higher tariffs and a contentious budget vote that has threatened the ruling coalition’s future.

On the Johannesburg stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 3.3% lower. .JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Financial markets were gripped by recession fears as stocks extended a punishing global selloff on Friday in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, helping drive a rally in U.S. Treasuries and supporting gold near a record peak. MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

Wall Street benchmarks slumped on Thursday, ending with the largest single-day percentage losses in years, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs ignited fears of an all-out trade war and a global economic recession. .N

GOLD

Gold prices fell on Friday as investors reassessed their risk outlook in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures, which have provided more clarity on market trends but raised concerns over economic slowdown. GOL/

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– JSE suffers rout on Trump tariffs and coalition fears

FIN 24

– Inside the ANC-DA exchanges that could destroy the coalition

– How South Africans will be impacted by Trump’s tariffs

