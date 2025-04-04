JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African assets remained under pressure on Thursday after being hit by a double-whammy of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new and higher tariffs and a contentious budget vote that has threatened the ruling coalition’s future.
On the Johannesburg stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 3.3% lower. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Financial markets were gripped by recession fears as stocks extended a punishing global selloff on Friday in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, helping drive a rally in U.S. Treasuries and supporting gold near a record peak. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
Wall Street benchmarks slumped on Thursday, ending with the largest single-day percentage losses in years, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs ignited fears of an all-out trade war and a global economic recession. .N
GOLD
Gold prices fell on Friday as investors reassessed their risk outlook in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures, which have provided more clarity on market trends but raised concerns over economic slowdown. GOL/
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– JSE suffers rout on Trump tariffs and coalition fears
FIN 24
– Inside the ANC-DA exchanges that could destroy the coalition
– How South Africans will be impacted by Trump’s tariffs
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)