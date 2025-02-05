JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) – The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand edged higher on Tuesday as markets digested U.S. President Donald Trump’s changing tariff stance.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed about 1.1% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets struggled to make headway as Wall Street futures took a knock from earnings disappointment, and the dollar backtracked on the yen following a fall in Treasury yields.
WALL STREET
The three major stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday, aided by energy stocks, while investors saw reason for optimism for a trade breakthrough between the U.S. and China after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs for Canada and Mexico.
GOLD
Gold prices hit a record high, bolstered by fears of a new trade war between the United States and China after Beijing slapped tariffs on U.S. imports in response to new U.S. duties on Chinese goods.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– World Bank a little more upbeat on SA growth but warns of persistent risks
– Ramaphosa meets Elon Musk over Trump tirade
