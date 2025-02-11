JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South African government bond auction
December manufacturing output
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was little changed on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced more tariff plans, adding to worries over a global trade war.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed up about 0.4%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Gold hit a record high, the dollar was firm and Hong Kong shares advanced to a four-month peak on Tuesday as investors navigated shifts in U.S. trade policy and waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on tariffs and inflation.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Monday, lifted by Nvidia and other AI-related stocks, while steelmakers surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
GOLD
Gold prices soared to a record high on Tuesday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, fuelling concerns over a potential trade war and inflation.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Treasury tells departments to reprioritise budgets for G20 funding
– US embassy confirms Pepfar programmes exempt from Trump’s freeze on SA aid
FIN 24
– SA steel and aluminium on edge amid Trump tariff uncertainty
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)