JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENT
December mining production data
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected last month, raising the prospect of the Federal Reserve holding interest rates higher for longer.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index hit a fresh high and closed up about 0.5%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. and European stock futures rallied on Thursday on optimism over prospects of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, offsetting a jump in Treasury yields as hot inflation threatens to close the door to any policy easing in the U.S. this year.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 ended down on Wednesday after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading added to worries that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates anytime soon, while CVS Health and Gilead Sciences rallied after upbeat quarterly reports.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as markets closely tracked developments in U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, which could ignite a global trade war, while investors awaited crucial U.S. data due later in the day.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
FIN 24
– Treasury to miss debt target despite austerity, says former budget chief
– New Eskom kickback scandal: R180m and counting in bribes for ‘low-value’ contracts
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)