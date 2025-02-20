JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) – The following scheduled political event, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
POLITICAL EVENTS
South Africa hosts first G20 foreign ministers’ meeting
COMPANIES
Gold Fields’ profit jumps, dividend up amid price rally
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand weakened on Wednesday after the national budget was postponed due to disagreements within the coalition government.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed down about 0.8%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell sharply on Thursday, tracking choppy trading on Wall Street and a dip in European stocks as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and a cautious stance from Federal Reserve policymakers hurt risk sentiment.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 notched its second straight all-time closing high as investors scrutinized the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting and digested U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.
GOLD
Gold held firm near a record high on Thursday, as investors turned to bullion for safety on fears U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans would stoke inflation and a global trade war.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Defence department dogged by delays, old systems and outdated laws
– High drama as GNU rejects Treasury’s proposed VAT hike
FIN 24
– EU puts itself forward as ‘reliable, predictable’ partner for South Africa
– Glencore says South Africa ferrochrome smelters may need government action to survive
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)