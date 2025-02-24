JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South African Treasury bill auction
Foreigners’ trading in South African bonds and equities
COMPANIES
Sasol skips dividend after profit declines 31%
Prosus to buy Just Eat Takeaway.com, to create a European food delivery firm
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was stable on Friday after a volatile week in which it weakened over the last-minute postponement of the national budget but then recovered thanks to buoyant global gold price.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was little changed. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
European shares and the euro climbed on Monday as Germany’s election produced a mainstream outcome, while Wall Street futures firmed on hopes results from AI diva Nvidia this week would justify the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, extending their selloff in the wake of dour economic reports and closing the book on a holiday-shortened week fraught with new tariff threats and worries of softening consumer demand. .N
GOLD
Gold prices edged up to hover near recent record highs on Monday, helped by weakness in the U.S. dollar, with attention shifting to a key U.S. inflation report set for release later this week. GOL/
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Treasury optimistic SA will be off greylist by October
FIN 24
– Load shedding downgraded to Stage 4 until further notice
– SA must push neighbours for better customs deal, says PwC
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)