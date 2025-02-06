JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) – The following scheduled political event, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
POLITICAL EVENT
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual State of the Nation Address at 1700 GMT
COMPANIES
ArcelorMittal full-year financial results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, as investors awaited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Thursday and closely watched developments between the U.S. and China in their dispute over tariffs.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed about 0.3% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street following a see-saw session, while U.S. Treasury yields came under pressure after mixed economic data.
WALL STREET
All three major stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from declines earlier in the session as investors brushed off disappointing Alphabet earnings and weighed the prospect of future interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, hovering near record highs hit in the previous session, as tensions in the China-U.S. trade war lifted safe-haven demand, while investors awaited the U.S. jobs data for clues on the future direction of interest rates.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– SA sets bold growth target, strips NHI from draft planning document
– Trump’s aid freeze puts more than 15,000 healthcare posts on the line, Motsoaledi says
FIN 24
– Mining sector warns of growing water crisis, urges partnership with government
– Musk’s SpaceX a no-show at public hearing on SA satellite rules
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)