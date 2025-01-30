ECONOMIC EVENTS
South African December money supply data
South Africa December budget balance data
South Africa December producer inflation figures
South African central bank interest rate announcement
COMPANIES
Energy regulator Nersa’s decision on Eskom’s electricity tariffs
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was unchanged on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
On the stock market, the Top-40 was last up about 1%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets were mixed in thin trading on Thursday as much of the region was on holiday for the Lunar New Year, while the U.S. dollar trod water after the Federal Reserve signalled a pause in policy easing.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, but off their lows of the day, with the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as expected and Fed Chair Jerome Powell offering soothing comments for investors.
GOLD
Gold traded in a relatively narrow price range on Thursday as investors focused on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and a key inflation report for monetary policy cues.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Auditor-general slams Eskom’s continued lack of governance
– RMB winds down debt sponsor business
FIN 24
– Musk’s SpaceX says SA’s BEE rules are a big barrier
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)