JOHANNESBURG, Jan 8 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s December reserves data
Absa manufacturing sector PMI survey
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped against a resurgent dollar on Tuesday, after positive U.S. data suggested the Federal Reserve would likely be cautious in cutting interest rates.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed about 1% lower. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks drifted lower on Wednesday, with a robust dollar keeping the yen pinned near six-month lows as traders wagered the Federal Reserve will likely be slow in cutting rates after data showed the U.S. economy and labour market remained stable.MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after a batch of upbeat economic data raised concerns that an inflation rebound could slow down the Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary policy easing. .N
GOLD
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar after data suggested the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of rate cuts this year.GOL/
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– IMF says Reserve Bank is a model of transparency but must do more
– A fun year ahead for deal making
FIN 24
– Naspers group loses R225bn as US labels Tencent a ‘Chinese military company’
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Tannur Anders)