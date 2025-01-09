South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg, File. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

November manufacturing output ZAMAN=ECI

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand weakened as a buoyant dollar and disappointing domestic economic data releases weighed on the local currency on Wednesday.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed about 1.12% lower. .JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Advertisement

The global bond rout that has pressured equities and boosted the safe-haven U.S. dollar showed signs of slowing on Thursday, even as Japanese yields edged to new multi-year highs.MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday in a session they struggled for a clear direction, as investors digested the impact of two conflicting sets of jobs data and a report that said President-elect Donald Trump was mulling a national economic emergency declaration on inflation. .N

GOLD

Gold prices retreated on Thursday on profit-booking after hitting a near four-week peak in the last session, while focus shifted to jobs report due on Friday for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s 2025 interest rate path. GOL/

– – – –

Advertisement

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– JSE weaker as investors assess US jobs reports

– Coca-Cola keeps JSE and investors thirsty over mega listing

FIN 24

– Prosus says it still has appetite for risk, even as it looks to close its biggest deal in years

Advertisement

(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)