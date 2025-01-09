JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
November manufacturing output ZAMAN=ECI
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand weakened as a buoyant dollar and disappointing domestic economic data releases weighed on the local currency on Wednesday.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed about 1.12% lower. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
The global bond rout that has pressured equities and boosted the safe-haven U.S. dollar showed signs of slowing on Thursday, even as Japanese yields edged to new multi-year highs.MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday in a session they struggled for a clear direction, as investors digested the impact of two conflicting sets of jobs data and a report that said President-elect Donald Trump was mulling a national economic emergency declaration on inflation. .N
GOLD
Gold prices retreated on Thursday on profit-booking after hitting a near four-week peak in the last session, while focus shifted to jobs report due on Friday for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s 2025 interest rate path. GOL/
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– JSE weaker as investors assess US jobs reports
– Coca-Cola keeps JSE and investors thirsty over mega listing
FIN 24
– Prosus says it still has appetite for risk, even as it looks to close its biggest deal in years
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)