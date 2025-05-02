JOHANNESBURG, May 2 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Manufacturing-sector purchasing managers’ index
Inflation-linked bond auction
April vehicle sales ZAVEHY=ECI
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets and U.S. futures rose on Friday as signs of possible trade talks between the U.S. and China lifted risk sentiment after lacklustre earnings from tech bellwethers Apple and Amazon fuelled worries about the impact of tariffs. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 posting their eighth straight session of gains after strong results from megacaps Microsoft and Meta eased concerns about artificial intelligence spending.
GOLD
Gold gained on Friday as investors rushed to buy the metal a day after its prices hit a two-week low amid receding trade tensions, while the market’s focus shifted to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Trump’s about-turn on car component tariffs fuels uncertainty
– De Beers the elephant in the room as Anglo lets Amplats loose
FIN 24
– SA seeking to develop its own nuclear fuel in the next decade
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)