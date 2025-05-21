JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Finance minister presents national budget from 1200 GMT
April inflation data at 0800 GMT
March retail sales figures at 1100 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, before the country’s budget speech and a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, with risk appetite contained by elevated bond yields as investors remained nervous about the fiscal outlook of major developed economies and the lack of progress on fresh trade deals.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 ending six straight sessions of gains, under pressure from rising Treasury yields, with the U.S. sovereign debt profile in focus.
GOLD
Gold prices rose on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week as the dollar weakened and investors sought safety amid U.S. fiscal uncertainty, with Congress debating a sweeping tax bill.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– JSE hits 20 trillion rand market cap and primed for further rally
FIN 24
– Godongwana boxed in as Budget 3.0 is tabled
