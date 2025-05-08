JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

South Africa’s foreign reserves as at end-April.

March manufacturing output.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits after a strong run against the dollar.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Advertisement

Shares in Asia firmed on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump flagged a first trade deal in his global tariff war, while the dollar tried to hold overnight gains as markets pushed out the chance of near-term rate cuts.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday in choppy trading, buoyed as semiconductor stocks rallied late on a report that regulations on artificial intelligence chips would be loosened. 

GOLD

Gold climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of rising inflation and labour market risks fuelling economic uncertainty, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks this weekend.

– – – –

Advertisement

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– Funding for Anglo’s 70 billion rand coal deal on hold

FIN 24

– Gas users face hurdle to secure LNG imports

(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)

Advertisement