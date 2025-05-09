JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand strengthened on Thursday, boosted by optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump would seal trade deals with major partners after he announced a first agreement with Britain.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index .JTOPI closed down 0.6%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks jumped on Friday, supported by the dollar’s surge against the yen, after a U.S. trade deal with Britain fuelled hopes of progress in tariff talks with other countries.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as investors cheered a new trade agreement hammered out between the United States and Britain, while U.S. President Donald Trump signalled upcoming talks with China would be more substantial than initially thought.
GOLD
Gold fell on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, dimming bullion’s safe-haven appeal, while attention shifted to U.S.-China talks this weekend.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Richards Bay port poised for private sector makeover
FIN 24
– Cape Town port races to beat US tariffs for fruit exports
(Compiled by Sfundo Parakozov)