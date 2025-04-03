The risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.80 against the dollar by 1412 GMT, hovering near a three-month low. It hit 19.0150 per dollar earlier in the day, its weakest level since mid-January.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, and higher duties on dozens of countries, including South Africa, which was hit with a 31% rate.