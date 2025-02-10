AfriForum has lobbied against the law in U.S. media and political circles, portraying it as part of a wider onslaught against Afrikaners, and Zuma’s MK party accused it in a criminal complaint of spreading misinformation to influence Trump.

The U.S. president last week signed an executive order cutting financial assistance to South Africa, citing the land expropriation act and Pretoria’s genocide case against Israel, Washington’s close ally, at the International Court of Justice.