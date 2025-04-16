JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) – South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group reported a 13.2% rise in half-year profit on Wednesday, helped by a growing market share in core health and beauty categories.
Basic headline earnings per share, a key metric in South Africa, rose to 603.9 cents in the six months to February 28, up from 533.6 cents over the same period a year earlier.
The company said it saw strong growth in retail health and pharmacy, higher sales of private label products and
increased promotional sales.
“Long-term organic growth opportunities in Clicks and the increasing scale of the business should ensure that the group continues to deliver on its medium-term financial targets,” Clicks said in a statement.
Clicks also said the trading environment could remain constrained in the second half of the 2025 financial year as consumer spending is expected to be affected by a proposed value-added tax increase effective from May 1.
Clicks, which has 950 stores, declared an interim dividend of 238.0 cents per share.
