JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to the United States.
Jonas is currently independent non-executive chairman of telecommunications company MTN Group, a role he will continue to hold alongside the envoy position.
“Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.
Relations between South Africa and the U.S. have soured badly since U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January.
The U.S. has cut financial aid to South Africa, citing disapproval of its land reform policies and its genocide case against Washington’s ally Israel at the International Court of Justice, and expelled South Africa’s ambassador last month.
Jonas was South Africa’s deputy finance minister between 2014 and 2017.
An outspoken critic of corruption during his time in government, he featured prominently in a judicial inquiry into graft and influence-peddling during former president Jacob Zuma’s leadership.
Jonas told the inquiry he was offered the finance minister job as well as large sums of money by the Gupta brothers, friends of Zuma. Zuma and the Guptas denied wrongdoing.
