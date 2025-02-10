JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand and bonds weakened on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced fresh tariff plans, adding to worries over a global trade war.
At 1011 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4650 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.
The dollar was little changed after Trump said on Sunday he would introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., on top of existing metals duties.
Analysts said South Africa may face further risks after Trump signed an executive order cutting U.S. financial assistance to the country on Friday, citing disapproval of its land policy and of its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington’s ally Israel.
“SA needs to forge a path without US assistance, which this government must’ve foreseen as a real possibility given its geopolitical position towards Russia, BRICS and Israel/Palestine,” said ETM Analytics in a research note.
South Africa’s longer-dated bonds also slid, with the 2052 maturity falling as much as 0.47 cents to bid at 88.66 cents on the dollar at 1010 GMT in contrast to most African sovereigns, which broadly traded flat.
The shorter-dated maturities fell by smaller amounts and the 2025 was slightly positive.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 6.5 basis points to 9.13%.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index last traded about 0.1% higher.
