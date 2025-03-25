JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand edged higher early on Tuesday as markets focussed on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and awaited the country’s key indicator data due later in the day.
At 0608 GMT, the rand traded at 18.23 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.2% stronger than Monday’s close.
Local investors will focus on South Africa’s leading indicator for January at 0700 GMT, which collects data on vehicle sales, business confidence, money supply and other factors in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies as investors awaited clarity on the next round of Trump tariffs expected to take effect on April 2.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker, with the yield up 2 basis points to 9.155%.
(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Tannur Anders and Sumana Nandy)