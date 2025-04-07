At 1025 GMT, the rand traded at 19.31 against the dollar, down 1% from Friday’s close, after earlier touching its weakest since October 2023.

Trump showed no sign of backing away from his tariff plans on Sunday, and investors worldwide poured into safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc on Monday. An emerging market stock index was heading for its biggest one-day selloff since the 2008 global financial crisis.