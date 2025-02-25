The rand traded flat at 18.3750 against the dollar ZAR=D3, as of 0649 GMT. The dollar =USD last traded weaker against a basket of currencies.

“Tariff threats and the risk of counter-tariffs, uncertainty over fiscal policy given the mass retrenchments, and the U.S.’ stance in the geopolitical arena… appear to be weighing on U.S. markets,” said ETM Analytics in a research note.