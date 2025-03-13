Share

South Africa’s 2025 Budget Insights

South Africa's first budget under the government of national unity comes against a backdrop of sanctions and tariffs imposed by the United States, the country's No.2 trading partner. How will Finance Minister Enock Godongwana plug the gaps in funding after the partial withdrawal of aid, and where will the growth come from as President Donald Trump taxes the world for America's growth? Be sure to watch CNBC Africa where these and other questions will be debated by industry leaders.

Thu, 13 Mar 2025 14:26:07 GMT