Most big parliamentary parties rejected Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s revised budget on Wednesday, despite it scaling back the size of the proposed VAT hike from 2 percentage points to 1 point, spread over two years.

Godongwana’s African National Congress needs the support of at least one other big party for the budget to pass, but its main coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance, is dead-set against any tax increases, as are other big parties outside the coalition.