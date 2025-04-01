JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Democratic Alliance will oppose the national budget until it strikes a pact on growth and spending reforms with coalition partner the African National Congress, party leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.
“Last night, the ANC refused to finalise an agreement on growth and spending reforms, imperilling the GNU. The DA will oppose the budget unless and until a written agreement is reached,” Steenhuisen said in a post on X.
Negotiations over the deadlocked budget have dragged on for weeks between the ANC and DA, the two biggest parties in the coalition government.
