“My job is to introduce money bills – nothing says they must be popular,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Godongwana, who landed in the U.S. capital this week already grappling with the worst rift in U.S.–South African relations in decades, was forced on Thursday to scrap a rise in the value-added tax that threatened the stability of the ruling coalition government.