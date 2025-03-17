JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) – MTN Group on Monday reported a 68.9% tumble in full-year earnings as Africa’s biggest telecom operator grappled with devaluation of the local currency and operational challenges in Sudan.
South Africa-headquartered MTN said its headline earnings per share – one of the main profit measures in the country – fell to 98 cents in the year ended on December 31, from 315 cents in 2023.
It declared a final dividend of 345 cents per share, up from 330 cents.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue)