FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an MTN logo outside the company’s headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) – MTN Group on Monday reported a 68.9% tumble in full-year earnings as Africa’s biggest telecom operator grappled with devaluation of the local currency and operational challenges in Sudan.

South Africa-headquartered MTN said its headline earnings per share – one of the main profit measures in the country – fell to 98 cents in the year ended on December 31, from 315 cents in 2023.

It declared a final dividend of 345 cents per share, up from 330 cents.

