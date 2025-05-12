Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33% on a constant-currency basis in the first quarter ended March 31, and reflects a 5.3 percentage point increase in margin to 44.1%, MTN said, without giving the value of EBITDA.

Group service revenue increased 10.4% overall in the quarter, or by 19.8% in constant currency. That was buoyed by 40.4% growth in MTN Nigeria and 39.5% in MTN Ghana.