Wealthier cities like Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, have more advanced plans to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts than less affluent regions, said the analysis of more than 50 government and corporate entities by South African non-profit SouthSouthNorth (SSN).

“If poorer provinces are left behind, the socio-economic divide will widen, disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups such as miners, informal workers and women,” said Samson Mbewe, an SSN project lead.