JOHANNESBURG, April 9 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand touched a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, under pressure from global risk aversion over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and uncertainty about the future of the local coalition government.
The rand fell as low as 19.9325 to the dollar, weaker than the previous record low of 19.9075 struck in June 2023, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
This is a developing story…
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Alexander Winning)