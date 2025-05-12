JOHANNESBURG, May 12 (Reuters) – Food company Tiger Brands on Monday offered to compensate listeriosis victims, marking a major step toward resolving class action after a 2017 outbreak that killed about 200 people and sickened more than 1,000.
The offer was made by the attorneys representing Tiger Brands lead insurer, QBE Insurance Group Limited, on 25 April 2025, which made settlement offers to specific classes of claimants who suffered from listeriosis, the company said in a statement.
The current proposal provides for full compensation to claimants for all proven damages, subject to a settlement mechanism that still needs to be finalised – including how individual damages will be assessed.
In order to protect the privacy of the individuals participating in the settlement offer no details of the offer and/or payment will be made public.
In January of 2017 an outbreak of listeriosis, a food-borne disease, occurred in South Africa that was caused by contaminated processed food produced by a Tiger Brands subsdiary, Enterprise Foods.
“Today’s announcement represents an important milestone and follows shortly on measures already taken in February 2025 to offer interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs,” Tjaart Kruger, Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brands, said in a statement.
The attorneys representing the plaintiffs will present the offer to the claimants who qualify whereas those who accept the offer will have the damages quantified. It is expected that this process will take several weeks. Before it can take effect, the High Court must review and approve the agreement to ensure it fairly protects class members’ interests.
