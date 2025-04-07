The second biggest party in the ruling coalition, the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), on Wednesday rejected a proposal in the budget to raise VAT by 1 percentage point spread over two years, arguing it would hit the poorest hard.

“We will look at all ways and means of seeing whether that is possible or not,” Ramaphosa said on X. “From current examination, Treasury has said — having looked at various areas where they can look, it doesn’t seem to be so.