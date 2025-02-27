South African Tshabalala is the only woman among the five candidates vying to lead the only financial institution rated triple AAA by the three major rating agencies. She is competing against Zambia’s Samuel Maimbo, Senegal’s Amadou Hott, Mauritania’s Sidi OuldTah and Chad’s Abbas Mahamat Tolli.

“Swazi Tshabalala is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in finance, infrastructure, and economic development,’’ South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in a statement backing her candidacy. ‘’Her extensive experience at the African Development Bank and beyond makes her the ideal candidate to lead the institution into a new era of financial resilience and impact-driven growth.’’