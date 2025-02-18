PRETORIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) – South Africa’s official unemployment rate fell in the final three months of last year, to 31.9% from 32.1% in the third quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
Unemployment also fell in the previous three-month period.
Four of the 10 industries tracked by Statistics South Africa recorded job gains in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the most jobs added in finance and manufacturing.
The number of unemployed people fell to 7.991 million in October-December last year, compared to 8.011 million in July-September.
An expanded unemployment rate, which includes those discouraged from seeking work, remained unchanged at 41.9%.
