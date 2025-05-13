PRETORIA, May 13 (Reuters) – South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025 from 31.9% in the final quarter of last year, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.
Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people rose to 8.228 million in January-March, compared with 7.991 million in October-December.
An expanded definition of unemployment, which includes those discouraged from looking for work, rose to 43.1% from 41.9%.
This is a developing story…
(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Alexander Winning)