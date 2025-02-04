Ramos, 65, joined StanChart’s board as an independent non-executive director in January 2021 and was the head of South African bank ABSA Group Ltd from 2009 to 2019, overseeing its exit from the ownership of Britain’s Barclays.

She will take on her new role as StanChart prepares to deal with rising trade tensions worldwide, particularly between the United States under President Donald Trump and Asian markets such as China where the bank’s strategy is focused.