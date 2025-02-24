An agreement signed by the two institutions in Johannesburg includes investment in a R3.6 billion social bond targeted at SMMEs with turnover below R300 million and a $200 million Risk Participation Agreement under Standard Bank’s South African unit. Loan sizes will be capped at less than R40 million.

“This financing will support up to 4,000 businesses, helping them scale operations, create jobs, and contribute to economic resilience,’’ Kenny Fihla, Standard Bank Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer said. “With approximately 3.2 million SMMEs accounting for 60% of jobs, ensuring access to finance is crucial.”