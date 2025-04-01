The target will be reached by 2028 and builds on the R177 billion achieved since 2022 and R74.3 billion financed last year, Johannesburg-based Standard Bank said in a statement. It had initially targeted raising R250 billion by 2026.

‘’The revised targets emphasise Standard Bank’s commitment to leading energy and infrastructure development on the continent,’’ the bank said. ‘’Standard Bank’s purpose is to drive Africa’s growth by ensuring that its business activities address the continent’s challenges and deliver improved prosperity for its people.’’