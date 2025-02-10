The bank acted as a mandated lead arranger for the transaction. The project enables Eswatini to achieve its ambitions of energy security by generating the power internally from its natural resources rather than relying on imports.

In recent years, the government of Eswatini has embarked on the development of additional generation capacity and Eswatini’s energy sector has undergone reforms in a move to liberalise its energy market, enhance energy security and improve access to reliable and affordable electricity.