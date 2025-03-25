“Standard Bank are proud to have walked this journey and partnered with Zeda in accessing the Debt Capital Market. We are also pleased to have played a role in developing the market by bringing a new Issuer such as Zeda to market.” say Allister Lamont-Smith, Debt Capital Market Transactor at Standard Bank, CIB.

“We are extremely proud to partner with a bank that supports our integrated mobility strategy in Southern Africa. Funding is one of our strategic objectives, which seeks to lower cost of funding as we invest in growth pillars of the business. Zeda is confident that the first bond auction will be a key enabler to achieving this objective and will unlock value for our shareholders. We believe this is the first of many more successful collaborations,” says Ramasela Ganda, Zeda Limited Group Chief Executive Officer. “Companies like Zeda delivering mobility solutions across Southern Africa, illustrate what we mean when we say Africa is our home, we drive her growth,” concludes Luvuyo Masinda from Standard Bank.