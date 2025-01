Share

Standard Bank’s Tshabalala: Africans must focus on own priorities

Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer, Sim Tshabalala says Africa needs to negotiate smartly in order to realise full value from its ownership of the critical minerals needed for the green transition and other technologies. He spoke to CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa in Davos Switzerland, where the 55th annual meetings of the World Economic Forum just concluded.

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 10:43:23 GMT